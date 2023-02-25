Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TFPM. CIBC lifted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $2,692,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $6,136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $37,183,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.