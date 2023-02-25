Triple Frond Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Triple Frond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,676.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 822,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 776,589 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 13.9% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,854.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,966.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,818,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101,177 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,000.9% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15,953.1% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 71,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.