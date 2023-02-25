Truist Financial Boosts DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $90.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $84.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DVA. UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 75.00%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in DaVita by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.