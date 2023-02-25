Truist Financial Boosts DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $90.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $84.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DVA. UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.
DaVita Price Performance
Shares of DVA opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Institutional Trading of DaVita
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in DaVita by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
