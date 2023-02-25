Truist Financial Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $150.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

ETSY opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $163.84.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 157.28%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after acquiring an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

