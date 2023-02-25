Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires 2,171 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG opened at $214.25 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.28 and a 200-day moving average of $242.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

