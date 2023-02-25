Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires 2,194 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 226,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 27,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $180.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.46. The stock has a market cap of $155.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

