Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Canon were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAJ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 15.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Canon by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canon by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Canon by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

