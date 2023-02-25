Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys 250 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $739,070.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares in the company, valued at $12,698,692.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 682,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,555,107 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

SCHW stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.