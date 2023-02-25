Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys 510 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,611,000 after acquiring an additional 727,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,810,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,009,000 after acquiring an additional 92,904 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 10,213 shares of company stock worth $1,007,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $96.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

