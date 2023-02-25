Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys New Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.