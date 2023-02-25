Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $68,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Shares of LRCX opened at $478.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $471.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.40.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

