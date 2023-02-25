Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,939 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

