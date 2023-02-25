Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3,164.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $439.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

