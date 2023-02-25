Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

