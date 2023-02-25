Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after acquiring an additional 660,622 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.