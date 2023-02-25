Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.40 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average is $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

