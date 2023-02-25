Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $235,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after buying an additional 170,304 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.