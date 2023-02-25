Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $243,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 36,418 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in HP were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

