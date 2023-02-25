Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $257,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,913,000 after acquiring an additional 460,939 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,866,000 after acquiring an additional 97,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.30. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.47%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

