Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $299,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,227 shares of company stock worth $4,685,731 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Price Performance

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $151.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

