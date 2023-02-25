Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $322,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Boeing were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,445,831,000 after acquiring an additional 298,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after buying an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after buying an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $198.15 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90, a PEG ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.