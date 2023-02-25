Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $334,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $88,576,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 297.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 211.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,540.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,446.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,364.36. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $25.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $4,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,601.71.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

