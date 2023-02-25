Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $401,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Allstate were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $131.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.