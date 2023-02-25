Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $460,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM opened at $162.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.20 billion, a PE ratio of 579.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,193 shares of company stock worth $2,777,899 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

