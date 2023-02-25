Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $571,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $480.40 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.52. The company has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

