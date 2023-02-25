Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $720,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

