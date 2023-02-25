Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after buying an additional 429,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after buying an additional 726,381 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after buying an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $6,265,627. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $182.94 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.42. The firm has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

