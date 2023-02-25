Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Invests $655,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Trading Down 0.3 %

CI opened at $293.73 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $224.22 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.31. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

