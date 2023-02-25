Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after buying an additional 438,956 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after buying an additional 376,342 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,877,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 301,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,088,000 after purchasing an additional 187,509 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Shares of AVGO opened at $577.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $578.97 and its 200 day moving average is $527.81. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

