Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,219,000 after acquiring an additional 166,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,806,000 after acquiring an additional 539,483 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.2 %

MS stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.