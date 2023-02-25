Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Target were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Target by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 174,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,934,000 after buying an additional 25,873 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TGT opened at $166.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.29. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.30.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.