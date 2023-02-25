Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $348.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $361.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.