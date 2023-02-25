Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 154 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,230,000 after acquiring an additional 328,235 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $91.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.79. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

