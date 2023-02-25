Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 266 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 55.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $221.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.13.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

