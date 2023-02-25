Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases Shares of 13,307 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.