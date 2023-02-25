Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases Shares of 13,307 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.
LKQ Price Performance
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
LKQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
See Also
