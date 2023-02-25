Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases Shares of 5,110 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 45.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. StockNews.com cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

