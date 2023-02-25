Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Raises Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average of $147.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.