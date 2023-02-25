Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,299,000 after acquiring an additional 293,896 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,598 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,623,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,344,000 after acquiring an additional 238,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,313,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

Insider Activity

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $249.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

