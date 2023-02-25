Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,128 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.1 %

WRB opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.