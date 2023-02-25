Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,135 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 231.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 31.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henry Schein Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.03. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.