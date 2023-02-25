Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,226 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 254.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

