Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 14,106 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,106 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

