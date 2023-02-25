Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,435 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

