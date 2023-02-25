Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 168 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $291.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

