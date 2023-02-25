Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,795 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 98,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.17 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

