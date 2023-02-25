Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 200 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after purchasing an additional 98,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after acquiring an additional 335,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

MPC opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.27. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

