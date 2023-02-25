Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 464 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chubb were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 124,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 917.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $210.91 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

