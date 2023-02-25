Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 650 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in United Airlines by 16.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

