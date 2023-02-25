Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Takes $454,000 Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of PVH by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of PVH by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 329,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after buying an additional 183,047 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in PVH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in PVH by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,279 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $100.67. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.