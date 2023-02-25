Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 172,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55.

